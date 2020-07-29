Deondrez L. Brown
Augusta, GA.—Deondrez L. Brown, entered into rest Friday, July 24, 2020. He was a graduate of The Academy of Richmond County, a creator of music and fashion.
He leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy; loving parents, Ricardo and Shmiker Brown; siblings, Deondria, Rhy'Shem, Micah, Ra'Von and Aubriana ; grandparents; Donald (Deborah) Brown, Laverne Brown, Quinton (Felicia) Reid, Jeanette Reid, a host of family, friends and devoted fans.
Graveside service will be 12 noon Saturday, July 1, 2020, in Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Reverend Dr. Charles Goodman, officiating. Mask are required to attend the service and visitation. The family will receive friends Friday, from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road (706) 790-8858
