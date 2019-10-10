Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Thomson, GA
Deron Brent Drake


1968 - 2019
Deron Brent Drake Obituary
Mr. Deron Brent Drake
Thomson, Georgia—The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Deron Brent Drake, 51, of Thomson, GA will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson with pastor, Rev. Frederick D. Favors, Eulogist and Rev. Charles Belton, Presider. Interment: Westview Cemetery. Repast: BRW Nutritional Center. Funeral procession will leave the residence at 11:30 a.m. Viewing: (10/11/19) from 12-8 p.m. at funeral home. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
