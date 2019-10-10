|
|
Mr. Deron Brent Drake
Thomson, Georgia—The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Deron Brent Drake, 51, of Thomson, GA will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson with pastor, Rev. Frederick D. Favors, Eulogist and Rev. Charles Belton, Presider. Interment: Westview Cemetery. Repast: BRW Nutritional Center. Funeral procession will leave the residence at 11:30 a.m. Viewing: (10/11/19) from 12-8 p.m. at funeral home. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019