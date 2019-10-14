The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deronda Templeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deronda Templeton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deronda Templeton Obituary
Deronda Templeton
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, October 13, 2019, Deronda "Ronnie" Templeton, 73, loving wife of Lawson E. Templeton, Jr.
Deronda had the pleasure of raising her family in many places to include Augusta, GA, Jupiter, FL, Chattanooga, TN, and Panama City, FL. However, nothing compared to her final return to home in Augusta (a.k.a. "God's Country," as see referred to it), where her family & lifelong friends resided.
She accomplished many things in life to include becoming a Master Cosmetologist and Certified Medical Assistant. Although, her most cherished job was being a wife and mother. Her entire family brought great joy to her life.
Deronda is preceded in death by her father, Leon Sheppard, mother, Mary S. Cain, brother Michael Sheppard, and sister, Carlene Sheppard, as well as her foster father, Jack Goff (Catherine).
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Lawson E. Templeton, Jr., her beloved son, Lawson "Trey" Templeton, III, and daughters Ashley Kirkland (Jesse), and Kimberly Humprey; grandchildren, Katie Cooper, and Alexandrea Erwin, and Connor Kirkland, as well as, 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Milton Sheppard (Gail), Keith Sheppard, Victor Sheppard (Patsy), and sisters, Elizabeth Maddox, Marita Fordham, Shannon Debow, and Francine Josey (Windom), as well as many adored nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation, as well as, Regency Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son.
The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deronda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now