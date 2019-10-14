|
Deronda Templeton
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, October 13, 2019, Deronda "Ronnie" Templeton, 73, loving wife of Lawson E. Templeton, Jr.
Deronda had the pleasure of raising her family in many places to include Augusta, GA, Jupiter, FL, Chattanooga, TN, and Panama City, FL. However, nothing compared to her final return to home in Augusta (a.k.a. "God's Country," as see referred to it), where her family & lifelong friends resided.
She accomplished many things in life to include becoming a Master Cosmetologist and Certified Medical Assistant. Although, her most cherished job was being a wife and mother. Her entire family brought great joy to her life.
Deronda is preceded in death by her father, Leon Sheppard, mother, Mary S. Cain, brother Michael Sheppard, and sister, Carlene Sheppard, as well as her foster father, Jack Goff (Catherine).
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Lawson E. Templeton, Jr., her beloved son, Lawson "Trey" Templeton, III, and daughters Ashley Kirkland (Jesse), and Kimberly Humprey; grandchildren, Katie Cooper, and Alexandrea Erwin, and Connor Kirkland, as well as, 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Milton Sheppard (Gail), Keith Sheppard, Victor Sheppard (Patsy), and sisters, Elizabeth Maddox, Marita Fordham, Shannon Debow, and Francine Josey (Windom), as well as many adored nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation, as well as, Regency Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son.
The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019