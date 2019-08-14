|
|
Mr. Deroy Williams
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Deroy "Toggie" Williams of Hill Street, entered into rest August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church of which the Rev. Bruce Wright pastor and Rev. Abraham Smith eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Williams attended the Aiken County Public Schools.
Survivors include his parents, Dianne Boyd Williams, North Augusta, SC and Leroy Williams, Aiken, SC; his silbings, Troy Williams, Janet D.Williams,North Augusta, SC, Leroy Simmons, Jr., North Carolina and Brenda (Roger) Smith, Jackson, SC; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 11 am. on Saturday. No Public Viewing.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019