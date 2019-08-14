Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Deroy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deroy Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deroy Williams Obituary
Mr. Deroy Williams
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Deroy "Toggie" Williams of Hill Street, entered into rest August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church of which the Rev. Bruce Wright pastor and Rev. Abraham Smith eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Williams attended the Aiken County Public Schools.
Survivors include his parents, Dianne Boyd Williams, North Augusta, SC and Leroy Williams, Aiken, SC; his silbings, Troy Williams, Janet D.Williams,North Augusta, SC, Leroy Simmons, Jr., North Carolina and Brenda (Roger) Smith, Jackson, SC; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 11 am. on Saturday. No Public Viewing.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/15/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now