Derrick Sian Hawkins
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Derrick Sian Hawkins, 42, entered into rest on January 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, GA, with Rev. Steven Brodie officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are a daughter and son, Sianna Hawkins and Sian John Hawkins; stepdaughter, Kayla Watkins; parents, Gloria and John Brodie; father, Willie Lee Hawkins; sisters, Michelle (Darnell) Reed, Morgan Hawkins, Brooke Campbell; brothers, Steven (Tiffany) Brodie, John (Phyllis) Brodie The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020