More Obituaries for Derrick Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Sian Hawkins

Derrick Sian Hawkins Obituary
Derrick Sian Hawkins
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Derrick Sian Hawkins, 42, entered into rest on January 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, GA, with Rev. Steven Brodie officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are a daughter and son, Sianna Hawkins and Sian John Hawkins; stepdaughter, Kayla Watkins; parents, Gloria and John Brodie; father, Willie Lee Hawkins; sisters, Michelle (Darnell) Reed, Morgan Hawkins, Brooke Campbell; brothers, Steven (Tiffany) Brodie, John (Phyllis) Brodie The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/15/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
