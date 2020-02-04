Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
596 Johnston Hwy
Eureka, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
596 Johnston Hwy,
Eureka, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deryl Gomillion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deryl E. Gomillion


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deryl E. Gomillion Obituary
Deryl E. Gomillion
Aiken, SC—Mr. Deryl E. Gomillion, 39, 354 Whispering Pines Terrace, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 (Viewing from 1 PM - 2 PM) at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 596 Johnston Hwy, Eureka, SC , Rev. Sammie Williams, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie E. Gomillion, while leaving to cherish many memories; his mother, Diane Holston Gomillion; twin sister, Cheryl T. Gomillion and sister, Sonya Gomillion; his brother, William Kelley Gomillion (his wife, Sandra); one niece and two nephews; cousins; other relatives and loving friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5-7 PM. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/5/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -