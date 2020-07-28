Desma Dickey
Evans, GA —Desma Ann Dickey 85, entered into rest on Monday July 27, 2020. She was a devoted mother and loved her family and friends dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marshall Dickey and one brother and 4 sisters.
She is survived by son Keith Dickey (Teresa) of Augusta; daughter Karen Brooks (Dennis) of Grovetown; grandchildren Ashley Taylor (Ben) of Appling, Kayla Pennington (Tucker) of Martinez; two great-granddaughters RaeAnn and Sawyer Kate Pennington.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday July 30, 2020 at Tommy King Funeral Home, Davis Road Augusta. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to honor Ann to The American Cancer Society
, 901 Greene St., Augusta GA, 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/29/2020