Desma Dickey
1934 - 2020
Evans, GA —Desma Ann Dickey 85, entered into rest on Monday July 27, 2020. She was a devoted mother and loved her family and friends dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marshall Dickey and one brother and 4 sisters.
She is survived by son Keith Dickey (Teresa) of Augusta; daughter Karen Brooks (Dennis) of Grovetown; grandchildren Ashley Taylor (Ben) of Appling, Kayla Pennington (Tucker) of Martinez; two great-granddaughters RaeAnn and Sawyer Kate Pennington.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday July 30, 2020 at Tommy King Funeral Home, Davis Road Augusta. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to honor Ann to The American Cancer Society, 901 Greene St., Augusta GA, 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/29/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
