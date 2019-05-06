Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Dessie Mae O'Neal


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dessie Mae O'Neal Obituary
Hmegoing Celebration For Mrs. Dessie Mae Hobbs D'Antignac O'Neal age 94 of 3056 Ellington Airline Rd.,Dearing, GA will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Mt. Aldred C.M.E Church, Warren County at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Gardner, Sr., Pastor, Eulogist and Pastor L. Daccus Turman, Presider. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7,2019 from 4-8 p.m. Interment: Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson. Funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:15 pm. Repast will be held at the residence. Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon St, NE, Thomson, GA in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 6 to May 7, 2019
