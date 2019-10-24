Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
DeVante Green
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
DeVante Stanford Green

DeVante Stanford Green Obituary
DeVante Stanford Green
Grovetown, GA—DeVante Green entered into rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at B. A. Williams Chapel with Reverend Nathan Williams Officiating. Interment will be held in Phenix City, AL. Survivors are his parents, Stephanie (James) Pressley and Stanford (Monique) Green III, siblings; Shantae, Candace, and Darrion Green, Dayshanea Wright, Mark Wilson, Jameson Pressley and Barry Smith; grandparents, Theresa Obleton-Lee, Stanford Green Jr., Lula B. Green and Addie M. Pressley; aunts and uncles Sanita and Stevie Green, Monica and Davin Obleton, and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
