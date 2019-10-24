|
|
DeVante Stanford Green
Grovetown, GA—DeVante Green entered into rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at B. A. Williams Chapel with Reverend Nathan Williams Officiating. Interment will be held in Phenix City, AL. Survivors are his parents, Stephanie (James) Pressley and Stanford (Monique) Green III, siblings; Shantae, Candace, and Darrion Green, Dayshanea Wright, Mark Wilson, Jameson Pressley and Barry Smith; grandparents, Theresa Obleton-Lee, Stanford Green Jr., Lula B. Green and Addie M. Pressley; aunts and uncles Sanita and Stevie Green, Monica and Davin Obleton, and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019