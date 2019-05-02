Home

Devin Antoine Holloway Jr. Obituary
Devin Antoine Holloway, Jr., infant son of Devin A. Holloway and Ashleigh S. Holloway entered into rest April 29, 2019.Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Interment will be in Old Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Additional survivors include a brother, Zy'Aire M. Holloway; a sister, Serenity C. Rose Holloway; grandparents,

Althea T. (Tony) Love, Demetria C. Abraham, Carlos A. (Kimberly) Holloway and Mario Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at 457 Sudlow Lake Road at 10:15 am Saturday.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2019
