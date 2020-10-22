DeVontae M. Washington
North Augusta, SC—A memorial service for DeVontae M. Washington will be held 12 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Dennis Dunbar officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Washington, a native of Aiken County attended Silver Bluff High School and True North Church.
Survivors include his mother, Natasha N. Henderson, his father, Eric T. Washington; a sister, Destiny E. Butler; two brothers, Deshawn D. Butler and Pvt. Dontarius D. Watson; grandparents, Constance Y. Martin and Edward L. Martin; great grandparents, Doris M. Foreman and Robert L. Henderson, III; godmother, Luvenia Davis, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
