|
|
Mr. Dexter L. Merriweather
North augusta, SC—Mr. Dexter L. Merriweather, of Liongate Drive, entered into rest October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Dexter received his education in the Aiken and Edgefield County School System. He was an outstanding football player at Strom Thurmond High School in the early 80's.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Hammond Merriweather; four daughters, Cierra Merriweather, Ashia Hazel, Taylor Merriweather and Alice Merriweather; a chosen son, Michael Wilson; his father, Vernon L. (Johnnie Mae) Williams; four brothers, Antonio Garrett, Roy Murray, Omar Williams and Sherod Williams; three sisters, Paulette Walker, Tricia Murray and Sheena (Tyrone) Walker; grandmother, Alice Williams; a special aunt, Sandra Merriweather; mother-in-law, Viola Hammond; seven grandchildren, four chosen grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019