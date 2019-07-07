|
Diana Kathleen Lovett (Henderson) died on June 6, 2019 in her home at 529 Julia Court, Grovetown Georgia at the age of 53. Diana was the daughter of Charles Delton Henderson and Evelyn Kathleen Smith, born in Dallas Texas on March 24, 1966. She left behind her husband, Paul Michael Lovett, of over 14 years. Other surviving members of her family include her mother, Evelyn Kathleen Griffin, wife of Donald Ray Griffin, her sister, Karen Charleen Henderson, her brother, Patrick William Dolly, and five children from a previous marriage from oldest to youngest: Savannah Raynell Seighler, Virginia Christine Russel, Tony Daniel Joles, Evelyn Christine Joles, and Jessica Helen Dixon. Diana was a dedicated career Certified Nursing Assistant for over 25 years in Texas and Georgia. She was also a loyal Army wife and patriot who volunteered in leadership roles in family readiness for the 72nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion in Mannheim Germany from 2005 to 2010. Diana was contracted by the Department of Defense as the program manager for the Army Family Action Plan/Army Family Team Building programs for family readiness for Mannheim Germany from 2007 to 2008 and was certified to train instructors for family members participating in the programs. Diana graduated from the University of Phoenix with an Associate of Arts in 2014 and graduated from Georgia Military College in Pre-Nursing in 2018. Diana loved the rodeo and crocheting intricate doll dresses. She was also a Soldier's Angel and a lover of animals, especially cats. Diana's ashes will be hand-delivered by her husband to her home state of Texas according to her wishes. The memorial service will be held at Blackjack Baptist Church, 11345 Farm Market 429, Kaufman Texas at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019. For more information contact Evelyn Kathleen Griffin at [email protected] or call 972-932-8157.
