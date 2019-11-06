|
Diane L. Hicks
Charleston, SC—Diane L. Hicks, age 57, went to be with the lord on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 while at her family home in Charleston, SC. She was born on August 22, 1962 in Neptune, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Raymond Lamberson. Diane was in the Phi Mu Sorority and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1981 with a Bachelor's in Psychology and later a Master's in Education from Augusta State University. She taught for 30 years in both Augusta and Charleston. Diane loved spending time with her family, especially her children, cheering on UGA sports, relaxing on the beach and her passion for teaching. She was the most caring, loving, kind-hearted, genuine soul who will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her sons, Kyle and Tanner Hicks, her brothers Dana Lamberson and Daniel Fitzsimmons, along with extensive family and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her first son, Brandon Hicks. A celebration of life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 N Belair Rd Evans, Ga, on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00pm.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 7, 2019
