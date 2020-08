Diane Marie O'KeefeMaritnez, GA—Diane Marie O'Keefe, 60, entered into rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with loved ones at her bedside after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a wonderful friend, a devoted mother, and a loving "Mimi" to her grandchildren.Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Remo "Jay" Silvestrini, and mother, Rita Silvestrini. Diane is survived by her father, Remo Silvestrini; former husband, Thomas O'Keefe; two daughters, April Howard (Scottie) and Alison O'Keefe; two grandchildren, Connor Howard and Heidi Howard; and a cherished extended family.She attended Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, NJ, and Kerr Business College in Augusta, GA.A funeral Mass will take place at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits