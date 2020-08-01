Diane Marie O'Keefe
Maritnez, GA—Diane Marie O'Keefe, 60, entered into rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with loved ones at her bedside after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a wonderful friend, a devoted mother, and a loving "Mimi" to her grandchildren.
Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Remo "Jay" Silvestrini, and mother, Rita Silvestrini. Diane is survived by her father, Remo Silvestrini; former husband, Thomas O'Keefe; two daughters, April Howard (Scottie) and Alison O'Keefe; two grandchildren, Connor Howard and Heidi Howard; and a cherished extended family.
She attended Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, NJ, and Kerr Business College in Augusta, GA.
A funeral Mass will take place at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM.
