Diane Shepard
Waynesboro, Ga—Mrs. Diane Deal Shepard 66, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 17, 2020 at Serenity Place in Dublin, Georgia. Funeral Services will 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Green Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the Service. Please sign our online guestbook and view her full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/19/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020