Dr. Diane Solursh
Martinez, Georgia—
Dr. Diane Sue Solursh passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, September 1, surrounded by family at home, just as she had wished.
Diane was born April 15,1945 in Hamilton, Ontario and has resided in Augusta for the past 33 years. At different points in her life, she lived in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Toronto, Ontario, and various other cities all over North America. She had the good sense to find every excuse possible to travel the globe throughout her life.
Diane was a star and mentor in the field of psychology and was still practicing until the final weeks of her life. She was a faculty member at MCG for many years and was an expert in crisis response, family counseling, and was a lifelong advocate, personally and professionally, for those in the LGBTQ community. She was also very active in the Jewish Community, serving as a president of her temple, Congregation Children of Israel, and maintaining her membership in the temple sisterhood and the Hadassah Organization, among others.
She was a lover of animals and life, in general, and always did everything she could to nurture the health and well-being of all the creatures that crossed her path- spiritually, mentally, physically, and emotionally.
She is survived by an extended family that includes her daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, dogs, and a giant, cosmic family that spans the entire globe and greater Universe.
Diane was an incredible woman, beloved friend, and the best mother in the history of the world. She will be missed until the stars burn out and the tides stop turning.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 6pm at the Congregation Children of Israel, located at 3005 Walton Way Augusta, GA 30909.
Per her wishes, memorial gifts may be made to your local Humane Society.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/4/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019