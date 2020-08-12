Diane T. Hester
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Diane T. Hester entered into eternal peace on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Diane, the daughter of the late Tom Thomas, Jr. and Mittie Margaret Jackson Thomas, was born in Augusta, GA.
She was united in Holy Matrimony to James Edward Hester who preceded her in death in 2012. One child was born from this union, Tiffany Diane Hester-Kelley.
She received her early education in the Richmond County Public School System. Diane graduated from The Academy of Richmond County in Augusta, GA. She further received her Bachelors of Arts in Education from Paine College in Augusta, GA. She later on obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Lesley University in Cambridge, MA. Diane was employed by the Richmond County Board of Education as a Teacher where she taught for thirty-five years at Barton Chapel Elementary School and retired in 2012. Diane poured herself into her students as a teacher and mentor who maintained life-loving relationships of love and friendship. She was energetic and full of life for the love of children. In her educational field, she had love and passion for people.
Throughout her life, Diane remained active with organizations. She was a member of the Richmond County Retired Educators Association and the Georgia Retired Educators Association.
At an early age, Diane accepted the Lord as her Savior and was a devoted Christian and loyal, supportive and active member of Sharon Baptist Church. She worked with the ministry of visiting the sick and shut in. She also worked with the children ministry.
Graveside Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, 2004 Franke Court, Augusta, GA. with Rev. Dr. Reginald D. Jones, officiating. The interment will be at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery in Augusta, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her one and only loving daughter, Tiffany Diane (John) Kelley, Atlanta, GA; one handsome grandson John Tyler Kelley, Atlanta, Georgia; one sister; Evelyn (Alvin) Lowe, Augusta, GA; two brothers; Jesse Thomas, Augusta, GA and Calvin (Beverly) Thomas, Augusta, GA; four brother-in-laws; Clinton Hester, George (Ruth) Hester, Robert Lee Hester, Samuel (Laverne) Hester; all of Augusta, GA; one sister-in-law; Joyce Hester Jackson, Augusta, GA; two loving and dedicated nieces, Tia (Ronald) Thomas Cave and Alaina Diane Cave, both of Augusta, GA; one godson; Demory S. Hill, Augusta, GA and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public viewing at Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, GA. 30815 on Friday from 1:00-5:00 PM. COVID 19 social distancing guidelines will apply at the visitation and graveside funeral. Mask will also be required.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday, August 14, 2020