Mrs. Diann Morris entered into rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12 noon at Grace Street Church of Christ with Johnny Kinsey officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Floyd Morris; son, Floyd O. (India) Morris; daughter, Sabrina (Dennis) Bryson; four grandchildren; two sisters, Fannie Blocker, Edna Simmons; aunt, Helen Mitchell; uncle, Rev. Hubert (Ethelrine) Hamilton; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 2, 2019
