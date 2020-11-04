1/1
Dianna Banks
Dianna Banks
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Dianna Banks entered into rest on October 28, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Walker Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. James Hogan officiating. Survivors are her husband, James Banks, mother Amy Lou Buggs; sisters, Betty(Prince)Greene, Mamie(Daniel)Street, Theresa(Charles)Simpkins, Debra Aaron and Francine(Charles)Brown; brother, Freddie Buggs; sister in-laws, Kathy Washington, Rose Mary Reid ; brother in-law, Robert Banks and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Banks may viewed on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
November 3, 2020
My condolences and prayers are with Dea. Banks and Banks' family along with the Buggs' family. Sis. Banks was a very quiet, sweet person, always smiling. Sis. Banks present will be miss at NZH. "WEEPING MAY ENDURE FOR A NIGHT BUT JOY COMETH IN THE MORNING"
gail kelly
Classmate
