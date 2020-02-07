Home

Dianna L. Gilbert Obituary
Dianna L. Gilbert
Grovetown, GA—Dianna L. Gilbert, 70, beloved wife of 53 years of Chester Gilbert, entered into rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Gilbert was a devoted military wife for her husband's 21-year career and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved everyone and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her children, Michelle Stephens (Randy), Chester Gilbert, Jr., and Richard Gilbert; her sisters, Donna Jacobs (Ken) and Janet Lee; her grandchildren, Amanda Fulmer, Dianna Lewis (Stephen), Christy Zorn, Kelsey Gilbert, Madison Gilbert, Macy Gilbert, and Braxton Stephens; and by her sixteen great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service to celebrate her life with Pastor Matthew Moore officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020
