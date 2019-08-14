|
Dianne Moore
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Dianne B. Moore entered into rest on Monday, August 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Willie Mincey officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Clarence Moore; daughters, Tasha (Willie) Mincey, Claudette (Kareen) Thomas, Toya (Jamal) Moore; sisters, Jenett Wilkerson, Mary Jackson; brothers, Ronald (Parolyn) Bennett, Willie Bennett Jr., Jesse Bennett, Gaston Davis, Craig Byrd; four grandchildren, Gerrein Thomas, Zyi Moore, Jermya Tillman, Wiltrez Mincey; devoted niece, Tekia Jackson; and a host of other relatives.
