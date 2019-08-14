Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Dianne Moore
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Dianne Moore

Augusta, GA—Mrs. Dianne B. Moore entered into rest on Monday, August 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Willie Mincey officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Clarence Moore; daughters, Tasha (Willie) Mincey, Claudette (Kareen) Thomas, Toya (Jamal) Moore; sisters, Jenett Wilkerson, Mary Jackson; brothers, Ronald (Parolyn) Bennett, Willie Bennett Jr., Jesse Bennett, Gaston Davis, Craig Byrd; four grandchildren, Gerrein Thomas, Zyi Moore, Jermya Tillman, Wiltrez Mincey; devoted niece, Tekia Jackson; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/15/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
