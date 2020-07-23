Dianne Rumfelt
Keysville, GA—Dianne Rumfelt, 75, wife of the late Charles Howard Rumfelt, Jr, entered into rest Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM from Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery, 2973 Winter Road, Blythe, GA, with Pastor Greg Glover officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/25/2020