Richard Irvine "Dick" Manning, 78, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home.



Born August 8, 1940, Dick was the youngest child of Preston C. and Wallace W. Manning of Florence, SC. He was a resident of Columbia, SC from 1942 to 1968, then moved to Augusta and married Anne Creamer Bovard. In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by two brothers, Dr. Preston C. Manning, Jr. (Jane) of Staunton, VA and Fred W. Manning (Genie) of Little Switzerland, NC; and several very special nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA 30901, with Rev. John W.A. Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, The Augusta Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904 or Phinizy Swamp, 1858 Lock and Dam Road, Augusta, GA 30906.



The family will receive friends at a reception in the church's River Room following burial in the churchyard.