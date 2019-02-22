The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Dick Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dick Manning


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dick Manning Obituary
Richard Irvine "Dick" Manning, 78, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at home.

Born August 8, 1940, Dick was the youngest child of Preston C. and Wallace W. Manning of Florence, SC. He was a resident of Columbia, SC from 1942 to 1968, then moved to Augusta and married Anne Creamer Bovard. In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by two brothers, Dr. Preston C. Manning, Jr. (Jane) of Staunton, VA and Fred W. Manning (Genie) of Little Switzerland, NC; and several very special nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA 30901, with Rev. John W.A. Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, The Augusta Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904 or Phinizy Swamp, 1858 Lock and Dam Road, Augusta, GA 30906.

The family will receive friends at a reception in the church's River Room following burial in the churchyard. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now