Mr. Diether John Jaksch, Jr., 56, of Waynesboro, GA, entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after an extended illness at Brentwood Health and Rehab.
Mr. Jaksch was the son of the late Diether Sr., and Joyce Jaksch. He graduated from Westside High School and co-owned South Augusta Auto Electric, a family owned and operated business, where he worked for most of his life.
Family Members include his Wife Renee Jaksch; daughter Ellen Chandler of Waynesboro, GA; son Beau Jaksch (Sarah) of Matthews, GA; daughter Courtney Jaksch of Swainsboro, GA; grandchildren include Dawson and Dillon Chandler, Kaylee Jaksch, and Walker Arp; sister Terri Bray (Joel) of Swainsboro, GA; nephews Scott and Jack Bray of Swainsboro, GA; and beloved extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Diether Sr. and Joyce Jaksch.
The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 @ 4:00 p.m. The Barn at Padgett's Farm 1700 GA Hwy 23 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019