The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Diether Jaksch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diether John Jaksch Jr.


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diether John Jaksch Jr. Obituary
Mr. Diether John Jaksch, Jr., 56, of Waynesboro, GA, entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after an extended illness at Brentwood Health and Rehab.

Mr. Jaksch was the son of the late Diether Sr., and Joyce Jaksch. He graduated from Westside High School and co-owned South Augusta Auto Electric, a family owned and operated business, where he worked for most of his life.

Family Members include his Wife Renee Jaksch; daughter Ellen Chandler of Waynesboro, GA; son Beau Jaksch (Sarah) of Matthews, GA; daughter Courtney Jaksch of Swainsboro, GA; grandchildren include Dawson and Dillon Chandler, Kaylee Jaksch, and Walker Arp; sister Terri Bray (Joel) of Swainsboro, GA; nephews Scott and Jack Bray of Swainsboro, GA; and beloved extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Diether Sr. and Joyce Jaksch.

The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 @ 4:00 p.m. The Barn at Padgett's Farm 1700 GA Hwy 23 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now