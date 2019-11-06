|
Dink Reynolds
Matthews, GA—Dink Reynolds, 68, loving husband of 19 years to Nell Mobley Reynolds, suddenly departed this life and entered into his eternal rest October 18, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital. Services with full military honors will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the James Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Jerry Reynolds officiating.
Dink is preceded in death by his parents, Maude Penneycuff and Oscar Lee Reynolds; and siblings, Perry Reynolds, Ernest Reynolds and Clarice Walden. Other survivors include his children, Christopher Reynolds (Serena), Lori Kirkland (James), and Spencer Teal (Jamie); brother, Jerry Reynolds (Janice); sister, Cloraetta Reynolds; nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the local , 106 SRP Drive, Evans GA 30809.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home after the services Saturday, November 9, 2019.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Dink Reynolds.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 7, 2019
