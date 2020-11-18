1/1
Diontrei M. West
Augusta, GA—Mr. Diontrei M. West entered into rest on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is survived his wife, Jesicca West; children, Diontrei West Jr., Avery West; father, Eric F. Laforce; siblings, Tyrrell Laforce, Carlian Laforce, Eric D. Laforce, Ariel Laforce, Charles March, Cameron March; grandmother, Wendy Williams; aunt, Cherelle West; uncles, James (Asia) Williams Jr., Robert Williams and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
