Diontrei M. West
Augusta, GA—Mr. Diontrei M. West entered into rest on Friday, November 13, 2020. He is survived his wife, Jesicca West; children, Diontrei West Jr., Avery West; father, Eric F. Laforce; siblings, Tyrrell Laforce, Carlian Laforce, Eric D. Laforce, Ariel Laforce, Charles March, Cameron March; grandmother, Wendy Williams; aunt, Cherelle West; uncles, James (Asia) Williams Jr., Robert Williams and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2020