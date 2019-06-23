|
Funeral Services for Mrs. Dixie Scott Holt, 82, who entered into rest June 22, 2019 will be conducted Monday at 12 o'clock from the Bel-Ridge Baptist Church. Rev. Earl Welch officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Holt was a native of Washington, GA having made North Augusta her home for the past 62 years. She was a member of Bel-Ridge Baptist Church where she was a member of the Agape Sunday School Class and served on the Church Social Committee. Mrs. Holt enjoyed reading books, sewing, traveling but most of all loved her family and being a grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Reba Scott.
Survivors include her husband, Wilfred "Fred" Holt, North Augusta; five children, Cynthia Holt Reynolds, Augusta, GA, Michelle Holt (Rich) Sommers, Evans, GA, Susan (Greg) Ford, Dahlonega, GA, Cathy (Charlie) Wall, Augusta, GA and Tracy Holt, Appling, GA; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a sister, Charlene Street, Appling, GA.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kennedy, Charlie Wall, Hayden Sommers, John Street, Thomas Holt and Charlie Street.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Agape Sunday School Class of Bel-Ridge Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bel-Ridge Baptist Church, 108 Monterey Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of the arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 23, 2019