Dmytro Demediuk
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Mr. Dmytro Demediuk, 98, loving husband of the late Aleksandra Demediuk.
Dmytro's early life was difficult and dangerous; he lived through several hostile occupations of Ukraine, the Soviet collectivization of land where his family farm, estate and all assets became soviet property, and witnessed the devastating effects of the Holodomor 1932-33 (Stalin's man-made famine) which killed millions of Ukrainians and also the Holocaust, the devastating Nazi extermination of Jews.
At the end of WWII, Dmytro, with his brother Peter, fled the murderous regime of Stalin through Czechoslovakia and eventually to the American zone in Germany where he lived in displaced person camps (DP) and pursued a degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Karlsruhe while waiting to fulfill his dream of emigrating to the United States. He met his future wife Aleksandra at the university, who was also one of the many displaced Ukrainians ( and other nationalities) fleeing for their lives.
Dmytro , wife Aleksandra and mother-in-law Dr. Katherine Leschuk finally obtained a visa and emigrated to the United States in 1950 where they eventually settled in Highland Park, New Jersey and resided there until moving to Martinez, Georgia in 2001.
Dmytro loved being a civil engineer and worked at the Davy McKee Corp. for over 30 years designing oil refineries. After retiring from McKee, he continued working as an engineer designing other structures such as a post- office, bridges and roads. He was also a founding member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic church of New Brunswick, New Jersey and an avid singer in their choir. Other talents included being an expert bridge player. He became interested in the game at his first engineering job in the U.S. and most recently cherished his weekly games in Martinez.
Above all, Dmytro's biggest wish was for the Ukraine to become an independent and free sovereign nation. He spent much of his life as a tireless crusader for the Ukraine and Ukrainians, helping groups such as the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA).
Dmytro is survived by his daughters Dr. Oksana Demediuk (Dr. Ranjit Dhaliwal) of Martinez, GA and Nina Demediuk (Dr. Richard Caro) of San Francisco, and his granddaughters Samantha and Catherine Dhaliwal, and Marguerite Caro. He will be buried at St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Bound Brook, New Jersey Thursday April 2nd next to his wife Aleksandra and mother-in-law Katherine Leschuk with Father Vasyl Shak presiding. A memorial church service for friends and family will be planned after the Covid-19 virus has subsided.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/03/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020