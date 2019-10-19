Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Dobbie Collins
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakey Grove Baptist Church
Evans, GA
Dobbie J. "Bob" Collins Obituary
Dobbie J. "Bob" Collins
Evans, GA—Mr. Dobbie "Bob" Collins entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakey Grove Baptist Church, Evans, Ga. with Rev. Rex E. Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary J. Collins; son, Gary T. Collins; daughter, Karla M. (Minister Cornell) Harris; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Ceciel (Ernest) Coard, Annette (James) Johnson; brothers, Armster Collins Jr., Randall (Annie) Collins; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Stanley) Faison; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
