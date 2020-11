Dochia EmeryHephzibah, GA—Ms. Dochia Emery entered into rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Water Branch Memorial Garden, Harlem, GA, with Rev. Linward Jackson officiating. Survivors are her daughter, Tarshi E. Herndon; grandson, Bryant Antonio Herndon; sister-in-law, Jessie Wilson; devoted cousin, Alice Emery; nieces, nephews; five adopted grandchildren, Xavier Stallings, Avrion Smith, Ervin Smith, Ashley Baker, Alexander Baker; two adopted great grandchildren, Leigh Stallings, Logan Stallings; adopted godchildren, Lenor Dorsey, Sandra Scott, Diann Harewood, Cherlina Forshee; and extended family, Clois and Mary Herndon. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GASign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 11/22/2020