Dock Woodward
Augusta, GA—Dock Garland Woodward Sr, 93, passed away Wednesday June,3 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born April 30, 1927 in Bath, SC, he was the son of Judson and Lila Woodward. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 67 years, Doris Annette Woodward, and his brother JC Woodward.
Dock was a 33-year veteran of the City of Augusta Fire department and retired as Assistant Chief. He also spent 30 years at Augusta National Golf Club the last 20 as Building Superintendent. Dock was a well-known problem solver that had the respect and admiration of all that knew him.
Dock is survived by his 4 children, daughter Linda Wilson (Steve), son Garland Woodward (Emily), daughter Terri Woodward (Jim), and daughter Pam Curnutt (Jimmy). His 7 grandchildren, Dennis Crowe, Kevin Crowe, Leslie Alexander (Scott), Maggie Cooper (Robert) Leigh Renfrow (Charles), Dena Heard (Stephen), Libby White (Justin) and Mandy Lark (Will), his 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Dock is also survived by his four-legged companion and sidekick, Precious, a 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier.
Dock's Family would also like to recognize and show unconditional love, support and appreciation for Audrey Robinson who has become an integral part of the family and provided great care and support of Dock and Doris in their later years.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dock's grandsons Dennis Crowe and Kevin Crowe and his great grandsons Dawson Alexander, Hunter Lark, Barrett Alexander and Stephen Heard.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to the Children's Hospital of Georgia at Augusta University. Please mail your donations to 1120 15th Street-AD 1104, Augusta Georgia 30912, in honor of his great granddaughter Mallory Crowe.
Dock's family will host a visitation on Friday June 5, 2020 at Platts Funeral Home at 337 North Belair Road, Evans Georgia from 6-8 PM
There will be a graveside service open to all of Docks' friends, colleagues, and past associates on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens and Chapel located at 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.
