|
|
Dolores Erline Wall Winslett, 89, of Harlem, died peacefully March 22, 2019 in the presence of her family. She is preceeded in death by her husband Otha H. Winslett, her parents Doctor Earl Wall and Odessa Lee Higgs Wall, her brother Charles E. Wall, her sisters Tallulah Ann Moran, Angeline Adele Griffin and Rebecca Mae Stanley, and her son-in-law Michael S. Barron. She is survived by her brother Frederic Earl Wall, her sister Carolyn Elizabeth Warren, her daughter Tamara W. Barron, her granddaughter Elizabeth B. Sumerlin and husband Jeremy L. Sumerlin, her grandson Matthew S. Barron, and her great-grandson Lucas "Mr. Red Curls" Sumerlin. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 1904 Greene St on Wednesday morning April 10th at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dolores' favorite charities: or Christ Episcopal Church General Fund. Dolores was a determined and independent woman who survived The Great Depression, World War II, The Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict. After she retired from Southern Bell she enjoyed camping (with all the comforts of home) with her grandchildren and her beloved dog Angel. She was a loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019