Dolores Neudecker
Augusta, Georgia—Dolores Marie (Passmore) Neudecker, widow of Dale Burdette Neudecker, passed away at the age of 94 on September 18, 2020 .
Born in Louisville, Ky to John and Cleopha Passmore, she is survived by her daughters, Pamela Jesion of Augusta GA (husband Larry Jesion, daughters Kendra Norman, Catherine Shelley Norman), Cynthia Castillo of Atlanta, GA (husband Pete Castillo, daughters Kristan Ross, Brooke May), Janet Bulson of Cape Coral, FL (husband Lester Bulson, children Paul Wise, Alicia Murphy, Ashley Carbone) and eleven great grandchildren.
Dolores and Dale (who raised their daughters to be strong, independent women), made their home in Augusta, GA for over 40 years after living throughout the south. For many years, Dolores was with Walden Books at Regency Mall, as an associate and then as manager. Her books and her yard were her passion, from small backyard flower gardens when she was young to her manicured yard in later years.
Internment services were private.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 4, 2020