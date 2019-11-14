Home

Dominique Watson
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel
Dominique Watson

Dominique Watson Obituary
Dominique Watson
Augusta, GA—Dominique "Trey" Watson entered into rest on November 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his parents, Ramon and Carmen Coriano; daughter, Nyeshia Wright; sisters, Amber Coriano, Justina Lopez; brothers, Brandon Coriano, Alex Coriano; grandmother, Betty Hunt; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
