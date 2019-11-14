|
|
Dominique Watson
Augusta, GA—Dominique "Trey" Watson entered into rest on November 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his parents, Ramon and Carmen Coriano; daughter, Nyeshia Wright; sisters, Amber Coriano, Justina Lopez; brothers, Brandon Coriano, Alex Coriano; grandmother, Betty Hunt; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019