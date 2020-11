Don CookTrenton, SC—Don Cook, 76 of James Dr., Trenton, SC husband of Daphne Stone Cook entered into rest on Monday, November 30, 2020.Due to COVID-19 a Private Family Service will be held at a later date.Mr. Cook was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of the late James Clarence and Ruth Cato Cook. He was a retired Supervisor for Aiken Electric Coop. and a member of Trenton United Methodist Church.Survivors include his wife, one daughter, Janet Marchant (Tommy); two grandchildren, Kristen and Tyler Marchant; and one great grandchild, Carter Marchant.Memorials may be made to Trenton United Methodist Church, PO Box 178, Trenton, SC 29847.Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2020