Don Cook
Don Cook
Trenton, SC—Don Cook, 76 of James Dr., Trenton, SC husband of Daphne Stone Cook entered into rest on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 a Private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Cook was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of the late James Clarence and Ruth Cato Cook. He was a retired Supervisor for Aiken Electric Coop. and a member of Trenton United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, one daughter, Janet Marchant (Tommy); two grandchildren, Kristen and Tyler Marchant; and one great grandchild, Carter Marchant.
Memorials may be made to Trenton United Methodist Church, PO Box 178, Trenton, SC 29847.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
