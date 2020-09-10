1/1
Don E. Becton Sr.
1953 - 2020
Huntsville, AL—Mr. Don E. Becton Sr. entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Huntsville, AL. A native of Augusta, GA, Mr. Becton was the youngest child of the late Eula Mae, née Adams and Elias Becton, Sr.
A proud 1971 graduate of The Academy of Richmond County, Don continued his education at Augusta College earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. After graduating from college, Don joined the United States Army, receiving his commission as Second Lieutenant from Ft. Benning, Georgia in June 1976. Upon the conclusion of his military career, Don relocated to Huntsville, Alabama in 1989 where he began his civilian career as an Accounting Intern with the Finance and Accounting Directorate at the US Army Missile Command (MICOM). Don later worked as an Accountant with the US Army Engineering and Support Center, Supervisor for Travel, Payroll, and Audit Readiness with Redstone Arsenal, and finally as Chief, Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Audit Readiness where he worked until the time of his death.
Don was also a proud member of the North Alabama Football Officials Association and for 23 years enjoyed officiating high school football games. He was selected to officiate state championship football games in 2004, 2006, and 2009.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son, Tadd Wesley Becton. He is survived by his son, Don Edward (Jamie) Becton, Jr.; stepson, Jason Hart; grandsons, Don E. Becton III and Christopher M. Becton; Two sisters: Mildred (Tony) Watson, Patricia Becton Wilker; Brother, Eli Becton, Jr.; Maternal Aunt, Annie Ruth Green; a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Mr. Becton may be viewed on Saturday at the funeral home from 12 to.5 p.m. Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/11/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
