Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Whitfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don L. Whitfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don L. Whitfield Obituary
Don L. Whitfield
Augusta , GA—Don L. Whitfield, 91, husband of Shirley Bennett Whitfield, entered into rest Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lake Crossing Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Walter Barfield officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Whitfield, son of the late Nancy Wheeler Whitfield and Walter Whitfield was born in Kite, GA, and retired from the Power Department at Savannah River Site. He was a member of Fleming Baptist Church and the Will Cornman Sunday school class.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody Whitfield; and his siblings, Mary Ethel Powell, Willhelmenia Rogers, Woodrow Hawkins, Ray Whitfield, Roy Whitfield, and Carol Litchfield.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Hope Harbin (Ben), of Evans and his grandchildren, Caitlin Harbin and Hampton Harbin.
Honorary pallbearers will be member of the Will Cornman Sunday school class.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Monday, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/19/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -