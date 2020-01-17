|
|
Don L. Whitfield
Augusta , GA—Don L. Whitfield, 91, husband of Shirley Bennett Whitfield, entered into rest Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lake Crossing Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Walter Barfield officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Whitfield, son of the late Nancy Wheeler Whitfield and Walter Whitfield was born in Kite, GA, and retired from the Power Department at Savannah River Site. He was a member of Fleming Baptist Church and the Will Cornman Sunday school class.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody Whitfield; and his siblings, Mary Ethel Powell, Willhelmenia Rogers, Woodrow Hawkins, Ray Whitfield, Roy Whitfield, and Carol Litchfield.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Hope Harbin (Ben), of Evans and his grandchildren, Caitlin Harbin and Hampton Harbin.
Honorary pallbearers will be member of the Will Cornman Sunday school class.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Fleming Baptist Church, 3027 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends Monday, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/19/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020