W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Don Q. Rodgers

Don Q. Rodgers Obituary
Mr. Don Q. Rodgers
Augusta, GA—Mr. Don Quixotz Rodgers entered into rest November 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. from Harmony Baptist Church, 930 Hopkins Street, Reverend Woodrow Miller, Jr., pastor-eulogist.
*The family will receive friends this evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Harmony Baptist Church.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019
