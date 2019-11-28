|
|
Mr. Don Q. Rodgers
Augusta, GA—Mr. Don Quixotz Rodgers entered into rest November 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. from Harmony Baptist Church, 930 Hopkins Street, Reverend Woodrow Miller, Jr., pastor-eulogist.
*The family will receive friends this evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Harmony Baptist Church.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019