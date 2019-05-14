|
|
Funeral Services for Rev. Don Tipton, 89, who entered into rest May 12, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from Morningside Baptist Church. Rev. Joey Vinson officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Rev. Tipton was a native of Cades Cove, Tennessee having made Beech Island his home for the past 67 years. He retired as pastor of Morningside Baptist Church where he served for 34 years. Prior to his ministry, Rev. Tipton worked for E.I. DuPont at the Savannah River Site for 19 years. Rev. Tipton was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed making grandfather clocks. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who was devoted to the Lord, his ministry and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Sally Tipton and five brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years Jean H. Tipton; a son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Derry Tipton, Beech Island, SC; a daughter, Donna Tipton, Beech Island, SC; one grandchild, Paige (Timothy) Blackmon; six great-grandchildren, Cody (Kennedy) Icenhour, Macy Icenhour, Lindsey Blackmon, Angela Blackmon, Shealyn Blackmon and Danica Blackmon; two great-great-grandchildren, Adyline Icenhour and Asher Icenhour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, PO Box 2950, Augusta, GA 30914.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 14 to May 15, 2019