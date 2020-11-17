1/1
Donald A. Vickery
1935 - 2020
Donald A. Vickery
Belvedere, SC—Donald A. Vickery, 85, of Belvedere, South Carolina, passed away surrounded by his loving family in Clarksville, TN after an extended illness on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1935 in Junction, IL, the eldest son of the late Hubert and Lenore B. (Payne) Vickery. Donald married the former Faye Boan on August 31, 1957. After he graduated from Equality High School he joined the Air Force and became an Aircraft Mechanic. Donald retired from the Air Force after twenty years and went on to retire as a automotive mechanic at Sunbelt Nissan Company in Augusta, GA. He was a member of the Mid-Valley Baptist Church in Langley, SC. Donald is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Faye B. Vickery of Belvedere, SC; two children, Jeff and Laurie Vickery of Pawleys Island, SC; Donna and Roy Yarbrough of Clarksville, TN; three grandchildren; Sarah and Joey Schwenz, Laura and Jonathan Hughes, and Kayla and Nate Pemberton; five great grandchildren; Brooklyn Schwenz, David Hughes, Matthew Hughes, Kaiden Hughes, and Laila Pemberton; his brother Dale and Cynthia Vickery of Equality, IL. He loved meeting his family at Pigeon Forge in the Smokey Mountains and eating a giant banana split. There will also be a visitation at Donald's home church, Mid-Valley Baptist Church, on Thursday, November 19th from 1 p.m. until at 2 p.m. Pastor Stan Adams will officiate the service. Burial with military rites will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mid-Valley Baptist Church, 2534 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC, Mailing address P.O. Box 1323, Langley, SC 29834. Internet condolences may be made at the website, www.vickeryfuneralchapel.com .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mid-Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
