Donald A. Willis
Evans, GA—Mr. Donald Albert Willis, beloved husband of Nancy Willis, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Willis spent 22 years in law enforcement, first with the Augusta Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff's Department and then retired as a Lieutenant from the Columbia County Sheriff's Department. After retirement, he started a second career as founder and owner of Willis Home Inspections. He was a long-time member of Warren Baptist where he was a member of the Middleton-Sorrells Sunday school class. He loved spending time in the outdoors golfing and boating and will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children; Lisa Bessman (Jamie) and Brad Willis (Cricket), his siblings; Joe Willis (Helen) and Sue Felts, his grandchildren; Braxton (Haley), Tucker, Abi-Grace, Kolbi, Bailie, Maddy and Conner and a great grandchild, Brooks. He was preceded in death by a daughter Pam O'Shields and a grandson, Jacob.
Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard will officiate at the private graveside services. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
