Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Donald B. Purkey Sr.


1940 - 2019
Donald B. Purkey Sr. Obituary
Mr. Donald Blake Purkey Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hephzibah Baptist Church, with Pastor Michael Wren officiating.

His survivors include; his daughters, Cheryl (John) Graham, Marlisa (Charlie) Gibson, Tine (Joe) Herbert; sons, Tracy (Victoria) Harp, Donald (Stacey) Purkey Jr. and James Purkey Sr.; grandchildren, Tina Marie Graham, Josh (Alyson) Purkey, Kayla (Rob) Whitten, Ryan Herbert, James Purkey Jr., Andy Herbert, Jacob Gibson, Jessica Graham , Emily Herbert and Timothy Carter; great-grandchildren, Zoey Purkey, Ryder Purkey and Baylee Purkey; sisters, Sharon Hudson, Helen Gorrell, Rella Shahan, Bonnie Hickman; brothers, Willis Purkey and Lenard Purkey.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy V. Purkey; his parents, James Williams and Fanny M. Purkey; sisters Betty Webb, Ileta Britton, Geraldine Kolter; brothers, Berlen Purkey and Ronald Purkey.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or call 1-800-822-6344.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019
