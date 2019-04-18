Home

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Beck Obituary
Donald Beck, age 88, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Donald was born in Findlay, Ohio to the late Charles Glenn Beck and Mae Elizabeth Johns Beck. He proudly served in the United States Navy, retired from Buckeye Pipeline, and served as a volunteer fireman for 25 years in West Seneca, New York and Streetsboro, Ohio. Donald loved the outdoors- he played softball up until he was 78 years old, and he enjoyed to boat and fish on Lake Erie. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.

Donald will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and "Grandpa".

He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Dorothy Beck; three children, Georgia Vesely (Richard) of Evans, Duane Burgoyne (Dar) of Riga, Michigan, and Glenn Beck (Teri) of Mantua, Ohio; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; brother, Thomas Beck (Bev) of Leesburg, Florida; sister, Marlyn Gensler of Monroe, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration will take place at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. John United Methodist Church with Dr. Jody Alderman officiating. Because Donald's life will be celebrated rather than his death mourned, the family requests that no black be worn to his service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John United Methodist Church, 736 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
