W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone of Faith Ministries
2112 Eastland Drive
Augusta, GA
Donald "Pop Pop" Caldwell

Donald "Pop Pop" Caldwell Obituary
Mr. Donald "Pop Pop" Caldwell
Augusta, GA—Mr. Donald "Pop Pop" Caldwell transitioned peacefully at his residence in Augusta, Ga on March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone of Faith Ministries, 2112 Eastland Drive, Augusta, Georgia 30904. Survivors include his mother, Laura Mae (Rupert) Smalls; a son, Tori Caldwell; a daughter, Ginger (Jidal) Eubanks; four brothers, Robert (Georgene), Tyriq (Shirley), Pastor Gerald and Leonard (Sharon) Caldwell; one sister, Paula (Ben) Crumlin. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
