Mr. Donald "Pop Pop" Caldwell
Augusta, GA—Mr. Donald "Pop Pop" Caldwell transitioned peacefully at his residence in Augusta, Ga on March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone of Faith Ministries, 2112 Eastland Drive, Augusta, Georgia 30904. Survivors include his mother, Laura Mae (Rupert) Smalls; a son, Tori Caldwell; a daughter, Ginger (Jidal) Eubanks; four brothers, Robert (Georgene), Tyriq (Shirley), Pastor Gerald and Leonard (Sharon) Caldwell; one sister, Paula (Ben) Crumlin. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020