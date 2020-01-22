The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Donald Christopher Rudd


1959 - 2020
Donald Christopher Rudd Obituary
Donald Christopher Rudd
Grovetown, GA—Donald Christopher "Chris" Rudd 60 of Grovetown, Georgia passed away on January 21,2020, surrounded by his family. Chris was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina and was the son of the late Richard David Rudd, Sr. and the late Inez Reeves Lamp. Chris spent most of his time in Bamburg, South Carolina. He served 8 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard.
Chris is survived by his daughter Tabitha Lynn Allen (David) and grandchildren Hannah Marie Allen, Emily Elizabeth Allen, and Aiden Micha Allen of Lake Norman Catawba, North Carolina. His brothers Richard D. Rudd Jr (Lois) of Barnwell SC, Randy E. Rudd Sr. of Asheville TN, and David Lawton Rudd of Batesburg SC. His sisters Bridgette Pearson (Eddie) of Grovetown GA and Marcia Wylds (Jimmy) of Augusta GA and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Chris was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Lawton "Tommy" Rudd. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thomas L. King Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Augusta Warriors / Forces United, 701 Greene St., Suite # 104, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/23/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
