Donald Christopher Rudd
Grovetown, GA—Donald Christopher "Chris" Rudd 60 of Grovetown, Georgia passed away on January 21,2020, surrounded by his family. Chris was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina and was the son of the late Richard David Rudd, Sr. and the late Inez Reeves Lamp. Chris spent most of his time in Bamburg, South Carolina. He served 8 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard.
Chris is survived by his daughter Tabitha Lynn Allen (David) and grandchildren Hannah Marie Allen, Emily Elizabeth Allen, and Aiden Micha Allen of Lake Norman Catawba, North Carolina. His brothers Richard D. Rudd Jr (Lois) of Barnwell SC, Randy E. Rudd Sr. of Asheville TN, and David Lawton Rudd of Batesburg SC. His sisters Bridgette Pearson (Eddie) of Grovetown GA and Marcia Wylds (Jimmy) of Augusta GA and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, Chris was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Lawton "Tommy" Rudd. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thomas L. King Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Augusta Warriors / Forces United, 701 Greene St., Suite # 104, Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/23/2020
