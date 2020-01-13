|
Donald Clifford Missildine
North Augusta, SC—Donald "Tiny" Clifford Missildine, 72, of North Augusta , SC passed into rest at home on January 10, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Palmerdale, Alabama on April 13, 1947 to the late Tobe Missildine and Louise (Murray) Missildine.
Donald was a retired Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy and a Vietnam Veteran. During his service in the Mobile Riverine Force in Vietnam, he received a Bronze Star for valorous service and two Purple Hearts. Donald continued his service in the U.S Navy until his retirement in 1988 whereupon he retired to North Augusta and worked for Sizemore and Regent Security. He enjoyed filling his final years with his garden, workshop and with his many grandchildren.
He is survived in life by his wife of forty-three years, Patricia Ann Missildine and his three daughters Crystal Bolt (Shawn Bolt), Robin Missildine, and Jessica Gray (Travis Gray). He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren; Tyler Gray, Morgan Gray, Shea Bolt, Deven Gray, Patrick Fowler, and Aiden Gray. He was the brother of the late William Missildine and the late John Missildine and is survived by his siblings Dixie Missildine, Carl Missildine, Dennis Missildine, and Susan Moody.
As per his wishes to return to the sea he loved, Donald will be laid to rest by the U.S Navy in a Burial at Sea. The family will honor his wishes for no Memorial Service or Viewing but will welcome all visitors to the home of the late Donald Missildine and his wife Patricia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for loved ones to donate to the Charity or Fischer House a non-profit organization that assists military families with housing as their loved one recovers from injuries sustained in service to their country.
