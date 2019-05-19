Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Donald G. Murphy

Donald G. Murphy Obituary
Services for LTC Donald G. Murphy, US Army, Retired, 87, who entered into rest May 11, 2019 will be private.

Upon retiring from the United States Army as a pilot after 20 years of service LTC Murphy worked as an Assistant Professor of Education at the Medical College of Georgia for 10 years. He was an avid pilot and loved all things aviation including building his own aircraft. LTC Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Roffie Murphy; four brothers, two sisters and one grandchild.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Gail Murphy; three daughters, Jayne (John) Bearden, Susan Murphy and Laurie (Jeff) Vickery; one son, Charles Patrick (Angela) Murphy; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the , 516 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2019
