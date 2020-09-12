1/1
Donald M. Dent
1953 - 2020
Donald M. Dent
Augusta, GA—Mr. Donald Dent entered into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, GA. He is survived by his wife, Angela Dent; daughter, Michelle (Mobley) Dent; sons, Donald (Okema) Dent, Torrence Philpot, Cornelius Dent, Dominique Dent, De Angelo Dent; brother, Clarence Garnett; sisters- in-law, Wanda Broadwater, Brenda Kirkland, Erica Broadwater, Codean Dent; brother-in-law, George Broadwater; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Sunday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/13/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
SEP
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Sharing in your sorrow with love and friendship. No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss..Praying for the family..
Tony and Shirley Reese
Coworker
September 11, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear of Dent’s passing. He was a very hard worker in F Area and had a pleasant smile.
Gwendolyn Lynch-Sampson
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Teresa Bryson
Family
