Donald M. Dent
Augusta, GA—Mr. Donald Dent entered into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Appling, GA. He is survived by his wife, Angela Dent; daughter, Michelle (Mobley) Dent; sons, Donald (Okema) Dent, Torrence Philpot, Cornelius Dent, Dominique Dent, De Angelo Dent; brother, Clarence Garnett; sisters- in-law, Wanda Broadwater, Brenda Kirkland, Erica Broadwater, Codean Dent; brother-in-law, George Broadwater; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Sunday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/13/2020