Donald Morgan
Hephzibah, GA— Donald Eugene Morgan, 87, entered into rest Sunday, September 27, 2020, at The Place at Deans Bridge.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Ronnie Doss officiating. Friends and family are asked to assemble at the graveside.
Mr. Morgan, son of the late Leona McKenzie Morgan and David Morgan, was a native Augustan.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Place at Deans Bridge for their care of Donald over the years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Dennis, and his brothers, Edward Morgan and Davis Morgan.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Morgan; sisters, Ann Mincey, Dorothy Lyons, Janice Weatherford and Margie Doss.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/29/2020